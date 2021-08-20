First Warning Forecast: Rain, storms, and a flash flooding threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 6 AM to 10 PM Friday for all of the Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, and parts of NE NC.

Flash flooding threat… Expect mostly cloudy skies today with several rounds of showers and storms moving through. Rain will be heavy at times and could trigger localized flash flooding. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 80s today, but it will still be muggy.

Clouds, showers, and storms will stick around for Saturday as a front lingers over the Mid-Atlantic and Henri tracks just off the East Coast. Henri will bring us rough surf and a high risk for rip currents over the next several days.

Sunday will be the better pick of the weekend. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with lower rain chances. A scattered shower or storm could still pop up in the afternoon to evening. Highs will warm to near 90 on Sunday. Highs will linger in the low 90s for most of next week and several days will see a heat index near 100.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain & Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Grace expected to become a hurricane again soon. On the forecast track, the center of Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico today, and then make landfall along the coast of mainland Mexico this evening or tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is likely until Grace makes landfall, and the system is expected to regain hurricane strength this morning. After landfall, Grace should weaken rapidly as it moves into the mountains of central Mexico.

WTKR News 3

Tropical Storm Henri expected to become a hurricane by Saturday. Henri is centered about 370 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras, NC. A turn toward the northwest is forecast later today, followed by a turn toward the north tonight. Henri is forecast to accelerate north through the weekend and approach the coast of southern New England on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

