First Warning Forecast: Rain, storms, and a flooding threat today

A flooding risk to end the week… Rain and storms will continue today as a cold front moves through the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain and storms through most of the day. We will see widespread rain this morning to midday with scattered showers and storms this afternoon to evening. Heavy downpours could trigger localized flooding and most of the area will get 1” to 2” of rainfall. Strong to severe storms are possible. Temperatures will struggle to reach 80 this afternoon.

Get ready for a nice holiday weekend! We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower may sneak in but most of the day will be dry. We will see mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Keep an eye on Tropical Storm Elsa. It will approach Florida early next week and could move up the East coast for the second half of next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain & Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: SW/W 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: W/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Elsa strengthens a little as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. Tropical Storm Elsa is centered about 70 miles ESE of Barbados and moving WNW at 28 mph. On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands this morning, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea late today and tonight, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next 12 to 24 hours, followed by little change in strength.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

