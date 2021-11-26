First Warning Forecast: Rain this morning, Clearing and windy this afternoon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Morning rain then back to sunshine… Rain moved in early this morning and will move out by mid-morning. Clouds will clear out through midday, and we will see sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s today, cooler than yesterday and below normal for this time of year. Winds will also ramp up today, W/NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph this afternoon.

This weekend looks nice but chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. We will warm to the upper 50s on Sunday with a mix of clouds.

We will be on another slow and steady warming trend next week. Highs will start near 50 on Monday and rise to near 60 by the end of the work week. Rain chances will stay low with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today: AM Rain, PM Sun, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20+

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Sunny, Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW/W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR