First Warning Forecast: Rain this morning, Much cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Soggy today, sunny this weekend… Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with scattered showers. Rain could be heavy at times with an isolated storm possible. Rain will taper off around midday and clouds will start to clear out this afternoon. Highs will return to the low 70s, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Cooler air will move in this weekend. Highs will slip to the upper 60s on Saturday, still warm for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with very slim rain chances. Highs will fall to the upper 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Get ready for a chilly start to next week. Highs will return to the mid 50s with morning lows in the 30s. Temperatures will start to climb again for the second half of the week.

Today: AM Rain, PM Clearing. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S/W 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR