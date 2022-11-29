First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind and a big warmup on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
Today will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.
A cold front will approach on Wednesday with wind and rain. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s.
Much cooler behind the front to kick off the month of December. It will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 50s.
The dry weather will continue on Friday with highs in the mid 50s.
Meteorologist April Loveland
