First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind, and flooding today, Nicer this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Wind Advisory in effect Friday for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Hampton., Poquoson, York, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Accomack, Northampton, Currituck. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40+ mph expected.

*** Coastal Flood Warning in effect for Mathews, Middlesex, Accomack, Northampton. Coastal Flood Advisory for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Surry, Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, York, James City County, Williamsburg, Gloucester.

Rain, storms, wind, and flooding… Get ready for a messy day! Expect rain today, heavy at times, with thunderstorms mixing in. Strong to severe storms are possible. Rain will be more widespread this morning and become more scattered this afternoon. Highs will warm to the low and mid 70s as clouds try to break up later in the day. Winds will continue to ramp up today with gusts to 30+ mph (gusts to 40+ along the coast). We will see another round of minor to moderate level tidal flooding during high tide this afternoon to early evening.

The weekend forecast is looking much nicer. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with a spotty shower possible. We will see more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to near 70, near normal for this time of year. Expect west to southwest winds this weekend at 5 to 15 mph.

Today: Showers & Storms, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E/S 15-25G35+

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a strong low pressure system located a few hundred miles SSW of Cape Race, Newfoundland, continue to show some signs of organization. However, the low is still attached to a front and therefore remains nontropical. The low is expected to move east and then southeast toward slightly warmer warmers during the next few days, and it could lose its associated fronts and acquire some subtropical characteristics over the weekend or early next week while over the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR