First Warning Forecast: Rainy Sunday, turning windy into Monday

Meteorologist Jim Duncan's First Warning Forecast

We're tracking a storm moving in from the west Sunday that will regroup as low pressure near the Virginia coast Sunday night, and then moves away towards New England early Monday. This means rain will be likely for the area by mid-morning Sunday. The rain will likely come in two rounds. The morning and early afternoon rain may take a break during the mid and late afternoon before round two Sunday evening with the developing near-coastal low. Sunday night's round of rain could even bring a few thunderstorms.

Skies clear Monday after a few lingering early morning showers. Winds will increase Monday. Another storm will bring more rain late Wednesday, with winds increasing behind that system into Thursday, but dry weather will then be here through at least the start of next weekend.

Sunday's Forecast: Rain arrives mid-morning, with a break possible during the afternoon before heavy evening showers return through around midnight. There could also be a few thunderstorms Sunday evening with gusty winds. Temperatures will stay cool during the daylight hours, in the 40s, before a shift in the winds from the south pushes readings into the mid 50s after sunset Sunday.

Monday's Forecast: A few early morning showers but then partly sunny and windy. Highs lower 50s. Winds gusting to 20-25mph or higher at times.

Tuesday: Sunny and seasonably mild. Highs near 50.

Wednesday: Cloudy and warm. Rain develops mainly afternoon and night. Could be heavy rain once it arrives. Highs near 62.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny. Windy Thursday. Highs in the lower 50s Thursday and upper 40s to near 50 Friday.

Meteorologist Jim Duncan

