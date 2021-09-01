First Warning Forecast: Remnants of Ida bringing in a threat for severe weather

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Threat of severe storms… The leftovers of Hurricane Ida will move over the Mid-Atlantic today and tomorrow. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms, starting this afternoon and continuing overnight. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and isolated tornadoes possible. Highs will warm to the upper 80s today, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s. Winds will pick up today, reaching 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph by this afternoon.

Showers will linger for Thursday morning but taper off by midday. Expect mostly cloudy skies today start with clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 70s tomorrow. It will still be windy with west winds turning north at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

The end of the week looks very nice! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower humidity on Friday. We will warm back to the low and mid 80s this weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Clearing Skies. Highs near 90. Winds: W/N 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Ida expected to become post-tropical today. Ida is centered about 135 miles west of Roanoke, VA and moving NE at 24 mph. This motion is expected to continue over the next couple days. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast later today and tonight as Ida becomes extratropical.

Tropical Depression Kate is centered about 900 miles NE of the Leeward Islands. Kate will continue moving generally north over the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, followed by gradual weakening thereafter. Kate is forecast to become a remnant low on Thursday, with the remnant low dissipating on Friday.

Tropical Storm Larry forms over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Larry is centered about 175 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west at 20 mph. A west to WNW motion is expected during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the NW over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days and Larry is forecast to become a hurricane by late Thursday or Friday.

A broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized shower activity over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next couple of days while it moves west or WNW at 5 to 10 mph toward Central America. Land interaction with Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico will likely limit further development of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

