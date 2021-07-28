First Warning Forecast: Scattered severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The heat continues to climb today with highs in the low 90s, with heat index values climbing toward 100 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance for strong to severe storms. The entire area is under a level 2 for severe storms. This means scattered severe storms will be possible. Biggest threat will be damaging winds gusts and heavy downpours. Small hail and frequent lightning will also be possible.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week. Temperatures will soar to 93 degrees, with heat index values 100-105 degrees. Skies will continue to be partly cloudy with a chance for late-day storms.

Shower and storm chances will continue to end the work week as a cold front approaches. Keeping a chance for some scattered storms. Temperatures will warm to near 90.

Drying out and cooling down on Saturday. Temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 80s, which is below normal for this time of year. Humidity will also be much lower, which will make for a comfortable day.

Wet weather will be possible on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Another chance for some scattered storms to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the low 80s.

The coolest day of the period will come on Tuesday, when many areas will actually struggle to get out of the 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Tropical Update:

No Activity expect for the next 2 days

