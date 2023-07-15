First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms. Heat and humidity sticking around

An extension of the Bermuda High off the Southeast Coast in combination with weak trough (focus line for storms) hovering inland over the region will keep the humidity dialed up along with storm chances through the remainder of the weekend.. A weak cold front will dissolve over the area as it pushes east early in the week, with decreasing shower and storm chances after Tuesday.

All of next week the heat and humidity will remain at typical lofty summertime levels. Highs Monday and Tuesday will top in the low 90s, with mid 90s midweek through Friday. Heat index levels will of course be higher - feeling more like triple digits each day. Take it easy outside with this heat.

There are some hints that the broad trough we've seen over the Eastern U.S. over the past few weeks may weaken by the middle and end of the week, which would mean a pattern shift with fewer of those afternoon storms.

A quick word on the national picture - smoke from western Canada's fires has pushed back into the Plains and is heading towards the Ohio Valley and Midwest this weekend, being delivered on winds aloft favoring the east-southeastward spread. Those upper-level winds could also deliver the diminishing air quality to the Northeast and New England early in the week, with a chance we could see a bit of it here by Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Heat index 100-105. . A few showers/storms will be likely. Rain chance 50%

Forecast Monday and Tuesday: Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. Highest chances along the coast. Highs in the lower 90s (upper 80s at coast) with heat index 100+.

Tropical Scene: Subtropical Storm Don continues far out in the central Atlantic, and the forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) maintains its track to stay far away from the U.S. No other tropical development is forecast by NHC over the next few days.