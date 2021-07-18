First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and storms move in this afternoon, heavy rain possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

More clouds than sunshine today as a cold front moves through the area and stalls. Showers and storms will be possible mainly this afternoon and tonight with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The best chance will be across the Southside and North Carolina.

More showers and storms to kickoff the work week. Monday will be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the low 80s.

Skies will turn partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon.

Drier and warmer heading into midweek with highs near 90. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower, otherwise expect skies to be partly cloudy. More sunshine will break out on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Isolated storms will be possible on Saturday, but doesn't look like it will be a washout. Expect highs in the upper 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No activity for the next 2 days

Meteorologist April Loveland

