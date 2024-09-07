First Warning Forecast: Scattered Showers, Mist, & Fog Today; Sunny Skies Await

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A showery start! Don't forget your umbrellas as you head out this Saturday! Highs will top out in the mid and upper 70s. It will be a bit on the muggy side. If you do venture outside, keep an eye on the sky and be prepared for some light showers, mist and fog, especially along the coast. An area of low pressure will move up the coast bringing some wet weather. A cold front will then cross the area bringing another chance for showers this afternoon.

Sunshine and refreshing breezes promises a refreshing change with lots of sun on Sunday. Highs will sit about 10 degrees below normal in the low 70s. It’s an ideal day to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.

It'll be sunny and comfy to kick off the workweek with highs in the upper 70s.

Lots of sunshine Tuesday continues the sunny streak with highs in the low 80s. With no rain in the forecast, it’s another excellent day to be outdoors.

It'll be mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Expect a few clouds to dot the sky, but they won’t interfere with your plans.

Thursday brings partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will be slim, so it'll be another fantastic day for outdoor activities.

Friday wraps up the week with highs falling back into the upper 70s. Keeping a slight 25% chance of spotty showers. Mixed sunshine and clouds mean the weather might be a bit unsettled, so keep an umbrella handy just in case.

