First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers Wednesday, Soaking rain on Thursdsay

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Wednesday will warm into the low 60s, but we'll have to deal with scattered showers as a cold front approaches. Expect a few spotty showers early, with better chances as the progresses.

The wet weather will continue on Thursday. Expect widespread rain and gusty winds. Some areas could pick up 2-3+ inches. It will be a soaker! Temperatures will only warm to the mid 50s.

We'll dry out just in time for Good Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s.

The weekend is looking nice!

Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. We should see highs up near the 70 degree mark for Easter Sunday.

Scattered showers will move in to kick off the work week. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar