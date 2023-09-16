First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms to end the weekend and kick off the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! A cold front and developing low pressure system both pass through Sunday night, bringing us increased rain and storm chances. Fall temperatures stick around for a while.

Tonight will be on the cool side. Low temperatures drop to the low 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Clouds increase throughout the day Sunday ahead of these approaching systems. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms begin Sunday evening, lasting through the night and throughout a good chunk of Monday.

There is a level 1 of 5 severe risk for mainland Dare County and the Outer Banks Sunday evening. A few storms could become strong.

After the rain clears Monday, clouds clear out. Monday will be cooler following the cold front. Highs in the mid 70s.

The middle of the workweek, we’ll be under the influence of high pressure. That will bring us lots of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will be around 80° each day.

A trough along the east coast Friday into the weekend will drop temperatures a few more degrees into the mid to upper 70s. Friday should be mostly dry, but rain looks to return late in the day Saturday.

