First Warning Forecast: Several days in the 70s, A few showers Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days in the 70s to end the week. Tracking our next rain chance for Friday. Tracking another rain chance for the weekend.

Highs will reach the mid 70s today, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with more cloud cover in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Another warm and sunny today tomorrow. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Highs will reach the upper 70s on Friday with building clouds and wind. Scattered showers will move in Friday afternoon to evening as a cold front moves in from the west.

WTKR News 3

We will see a dip in temperatures behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the mid 60s on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday. Another cold front will move in on Sunday, bringing in showers and another cool down for early next week.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

