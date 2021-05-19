First Warning Forecast: Several days in the 80s, near 90 this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The warmup continues… Temperatures will warm to the low 80s today, about five degrees above normal for this time of year. Areas of patchy fog are possible this morning, but we will see mostly sunny skies today.

Highs will return to the low 80s Thursday and Friday. We will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds mixing in. Rain chances will remain low.

More clouds will build in this weekend with a spotty shower possible. Highs will warm to the upper 80s to near 90, 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

