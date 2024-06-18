First Warning Forecast: Several dry days, Building heat and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm and dry week. Building more heat and humidity for the weekend.

A nice mix of sun and clouds again today with highs in the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. Southeast winds will kick up a bit at 5 to 15 mph.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds to end the work week with a slow warming trend. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Wednesday and climb to near 90 on Friday.

More heat and humidity will build for the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 90s this weekend with afternoon heat index values in the triple digits.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. A turn toward the WNW is expected tonight or Wednesday, and the system is likely to approach the western Gulf coast late Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts. The disturbance is forecast to become a tropical storm by Wednesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses)

UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

