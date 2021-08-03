First Warning Forecast: Several rain chances, Flash flooding risk

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flash Flood Watch for Dare County from 8 AM Tuesday to 8 PM Thursday. Rainfall totals of 6 to 10 inches are expected along the coast.

A soggy and cool week… A stationary front will camp out along the East Coast this week, leaving us locked in a pattern of cloudy skies, rain, and storms. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers building in through the day. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 70s and wind will pick up by the afternoon. Rain will become more widespread tonight with a great chance for storms.

Expect widespread rain Wednesday morning, becoming more scattered by the afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms will mix in, triggering a risk for flash flooding. Highs will return to the upper 70s tomorrow and it will still be breezy.

Rain and storm chances will continue for Thursday and Friday. Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s.

The stationary front will finally start to fall apart this weekend. Clouds will clear out and rain chances will drop with highs warming to the mid and upper 80s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Building In. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A surface trough of low pressure over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean centered a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next day or two while it moves north or northwest before the system moves over cooler waters by Thursday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

