First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat later today

Posted at 5:05 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 05:05:30-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and a severe storm threat… A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Highs will warm to the low and mid 70s this afternoon. We will start with sunny skies today, but clouds will build in through the afternoon. A few showers are possible during the day with rain and storm chances going up this evening. The biggest chance for storms will be 8 PM to midnight. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and pockets of hail.

We will see some leftover showers Thursday morning, but rain should move out by midday and clouds will break up in the afternoon. highs will drop to the mid and upper 60s tomorrow. We will see more sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s this weekend with partly cloudy skies. Our next round of showers will move in early next week.

Today: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Showers & Storms. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

