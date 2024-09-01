First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat Sunday but conditions improving for Labor Day

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Daytime heating could give way to some strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening however, our first week of September starts out on a below normal note.

The entire area is under a level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat. The primary threat will be gusty damaging winds. Heavy downpours could lead to some localized flooding. The rain will slide from our north to south today starting in the afternoon. Some showers and storms could linger into the overnight hours.

As the cold front pushes through, a few lingering showers and storms will be possible Monday afternoon but by the later half of the day most of us should be in the clear. Highs Sunday will warm to the upper 80s and low 90s which is about a 10 degree difference compared to forecast highs on Monday with highs only reaching the low 80s.

The rest of this week will feature high temperatures in the upper 70s with low humidity. Brighter skies stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. Elevated rain chances return Friday and Saturday ahead of another approaching cold front.

Tropical Update

As of 9/1/24 at noon

Monitoring three areas in the tropics:



A tropical wave over the central Atlantic producing showers and thunderstorms continues to show some signs of organization. A tropical depression sometime next week while it moves westward toward the warmer Caribbean waters. Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...MEDIUM (40%)

A tropical wave over western Africa is forecast to move offshore early next week. Slow development of this system is possible as is slowly moves west-northwest over the eastern and central Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (near 0%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (20%)

A broad area of low pressure near the Texas Guld Coast is producing limited shower activity. This system is expected to linger off the coast through much of the week. Some slow development is possible if it lingers offshore. Regardless of development heavy rain could cause flash flooding for coastal Texas and Louisiana. Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW (10%)

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW (20%)

