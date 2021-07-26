First Warning Forecast: Severe storms and a flash flooding threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flash Flood Watch from 2 PM to 11 PM Monday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, York, Williamsburg, James City.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop across the watch area this afternoon and persist through this evening. Areal average rainfall amounts are expected to be in the 1” to 1.5” range. However, training storms may result in locally higher amounts in excess of 3” in a short time.

Storms and a flash flooding threat… Heavy rain and storms will develop this afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Localized flooding and damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threats. Expect partly cloudy skies for the first part of the day with storms moving in after 2 PM. It will be hot and humid before the rain arrives, with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near 100.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a scattered shower or storm popping up. Highs will return to near 90 with an afternoon heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

Expect upper 80s to 90s for the rest of the work week. Thursday will be the hottest day with a heat index to 100+. We will see a mix of sun and clouds each day with an isolated shower/storm possible (20-30% chance)

Today: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Showers/Storms, Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: W/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A low pressure system located about 45 miles east of St. Augustine, Florida remains disorganized and limited in coverage. Environmental conditions are gradually becoming less conducive for a tropical depression to develop before the low moves inland over northeastern Florida or Georgia later this morning.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

