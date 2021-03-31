First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible later today and tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and a threat for severe storms… We will see a mix of clouds this morning to midday with a few spotty showers possible. Rain and storm chances will increase this afternoon to evening. The biggest chances will be after 4 PM. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours likely. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s today, ahead of the cold front.

Rain will continue for Thursday morning. Showers will taper off mid-morning to midday and clouds will start to break up tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the mid 50s tomorrow, behind the cold front. Winds will ramp up, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Get ready for a chilly and windy end to the work week. Temperatures will drop to the 30s Friday morning and we could see areas of frost develop overnight. Highs will only reach the upper 40s on Friday, but it will feel more like the 30s with strong NW winds.

This weekend will be sunny and warmer. We will warm to the upper 50s Saturday and closer to 70 on Sunday. Winds will be light with mostly sunny skies both days.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain/Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Storms. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, AM Rain, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

