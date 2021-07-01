First Warning Forecast: Severe threat and flooding risk

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A severe threat and flooding risk… It will be hot and humid again today with highs in the low to mid 90s and an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds this morning to midday. Scattered showers and storms will fire up this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with the potential for damaging winds gusts and localized flooding.

Rain and storms will continue for Friday as a cold front moves through the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain and storms through most of the day. Severe storms are less likely tomorrow, but our flooding risk will go up. Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s tomorrow.

This weekend will be cooler and less humid. Highs will drop to the low 80s on Saturday with clearing skies. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Five becomes Tropical Storm Elsa. TS Elsa is centered about 865 miles ESE of the Windward Islands and moving west at 25 mph. An even faster motion to the WNW is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours. On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

