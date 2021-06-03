First Warning Forecast: Severe threat and flooding risk today and tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flash Flood Watch from Noon Thursday to 8 AM Friday most of the Southside, Peninsula, and NE NC. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected today through tonight. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. This will lead to the potential for flash flooding.

A severe threat and flooding risk… Expect mostly cloudy skies today with several rounds of showers and storms. Strong to severe storms are possible with pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. Localized flooding is possible. Highs will try to warm to the low 80s today and it will be muggy.

Scattered showers and storms will continue for Friday. Strong to severe storms are possible and the risk for flooding will continue. Highs will reach the low 80s again tomorrow.

Expect a typical summer pattern this weekend. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and it will be humid. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms possible but not widespread.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Hickory)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

