First Warning Forecast: Severe threat today & Monday, then a fall-like feel

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Strong to severe storms possible today and Monday. Biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

Swells from Hurricane Ernesto will make for dangerous surf conditions. Red flags will be flying!

A hot, humid and stormy Sunday on tap. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s, but there's a 50/50 chance of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Make sure to stay weather-aware, especially in the afternoon and evening. Most of the area is under a level 2 out of 5 for severe storms. Biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

The start of the workweek brings another day of potential severe storms. The entire area is under a level 1 for severe storms. Biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and flooding.

Highs will warm to the mid 80s, so it’s going to feel warm and a bit muggy.

Once we get past Monday, the rest of the work week will be like a breath of fresh air. We'll say goodbye to the humidity and hello, to a fall-like feel!

We're in for a bit of a cool down as partly cloudy skies dominate, with the high only reaching the upper 70s on Tuesday. Rain chances drop significantly. It'll be a more comfortable day overall as dewpoints fall into the 50s and 60s.

Expect mostly sunny skies and refreshing highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday. With no rain in the forecast, it’s looking like a beautiful day to be outside.

The trend of pleasant weather continues on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll round out the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s once again. Overall, it looks like a nice end to the workweek.

Tropical Update:

Meteorologist April Loveland

