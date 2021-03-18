First Warning Forecast: Severe threat today, Snow chance tomorrow

First Warning Forecast

*** Wind Advisory for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Currituck, Dare, Northampton (VA), and Accomack from Friday morning through the afternoon. North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40+ mph expected.

From severe storms to snow… After a cool and cloudy start with spotty rain, expect warmer temperatures during the afternoon with the chance of storms. Several storms will have the potential to become strong to severe storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. The biggest chance for storms is expected from 4 PM to 9 PM. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes are possible with the biggest severe weather threat in NC. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways of being notified if a warning is issued.

Rain along with gusty winds will continue into the day Friday. A chance for wet snow is possible through midday Friday. As temperatures steadily fall throughout the day Friday, rain may chance over to snow. This round of wintry precipitation is not likely to have an impact or cause any major concerns.

This weekend, welcome back sunshine with chilly air Saturday and milder temperatures by Sunday afternoon.

