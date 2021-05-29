First Warning Forecast: Showers and possible storms continue overnight and Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Showers will continue this evening and overnight. Temperatures have cooled into the 60s for most of the area as the cold front continues to move through. Temperatures will cool to the 50s overnight.

Sunday will be breezy and unsettled with showers around. Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s, which is well below normal for this time of year. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

We'll dry out just in time for Memorial Day. Temperatures will still be below normal with highs in the low and mid 70s. Expect clearing skies as high pressure builds in.

Dry weather will continue on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

A disturbance will move in by mid week. This will keep rain chances in the forecast through the end of the week. Temperatures will warm into the low and mid 80s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

