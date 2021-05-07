First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms later today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain to end the work week… Highs will return to the mid and upper 60s today, about 10 degrees below normal. Clouds will build in this morning, with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Expect scattered showers and storms this afternoon to evening (after 3 PM). Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly for inland VA and inland NC.

Expect highs in the upper 60s on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be windy Saturday with NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. We will warm to the mid 70s on Sunday, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Showers and storms will return on Monday as a cold front moves in. We will warm to the 80s on Monday, then drop back to the 60s on Tuesday (behind the cold front).

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Showers/Storms, Clearing Overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

