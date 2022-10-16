First Warning Forecast: Showers move in late, severe threat on Monday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will be another warm day with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Even a few 80s in North Carolina. Clouds will build in as the day progresses. Showers will move in after 9 PM Sunday and continue overnight and into Monday morning.

A cold front will move through on Monday. Expect scattered showers during the early morning, with a break in the rain from late morning into the evening. Showers and storms will be possible once again after 6 PM. Some storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Temperatures will once again be warm with highs in the mid 70s.

A big drop in temperatures behind the cold front on Tuesday. Highs will only reach the upper 50s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. It will feel more like December than mid-October. Get the sweaters ready!

Temperatures will start to trend warmer heading into the end of the week with highs in the low 60s on Thursday and mid 60s on Friday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

