First Warning Forecast: Showers should hold off for Trick-or-treat plans

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Clouds will build in again today. It will be very similar to Saturday with highs ranging in the 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds for Halloween. Most of the day is looking dry for any of your spooky plans. It will be warmer with highs in the low 70s. There is a chance for showers, but mainly after 8 PM.

Better chances heading overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The first day of November will be a bit on the wet side. Expect showers to kick off the day and month. Temperatures will be warmer though. Expect highs in the low 70s.

Sunshine will finally break out by Wednesday! Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s to near 70.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

