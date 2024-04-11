First Warning Forecast: Showers & storms building in today, Windy end to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms building in today. Sunshine and 70s this weekend. Even warmer early next week.

We will start with mostly cloudy skies this morning, but showers will build in this afternoon. Rain and storm chances will increase this evening and tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe. Winds will also ramp up today, south at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

It will still be windy on Friday with a west wind at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph. Look for clearing skies with a few leftover showers possible. Highs will dip to the low 70s.

A nice weekend forecast. Highs will drop to near 70 on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. It will still be windy on Saturday, west at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will warm to the upper 70s on Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Highs will climb to the low 80s for the first half of next week.

Today: Showers, Storms, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 15-25 G35

Tonight: Showers, Storms Windy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 15-25 G35

Tomorrow: Leftover Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 15-25 G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

