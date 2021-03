First Warning Forecast

Much warmer for the rest of the week with 70s Thursday and 80s on Friday. Partly sunny, dry and warm tomorrow followed by showers and storms Friday as the next weather maker moves through the area. Rain and gusty winds Friday with one or two storms capable of becoming strong to severe.

A 50/50 weekend... Mostly sunny and warm Saturday with highs near 70. A few storms are possible Sunday with highs near 73.