First Warning Forecast: Showers today with a severe storm threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms moving in today… We are tracking a cold front that will bring us our next round of rain to end the work week. A few showers are possible this morning, but rain chances will build this afternoon. The best chance for showers and storms will be this afternoon to evening. Severe storms are possible, mainly on the Southside and in NE NC. Highs will return to the mid 70s today with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will linger for Saturday with a spotty shower possible. Highs will drop to near 70 tomorrow. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs warming back to the mid 70s.

We are going to see another soggy weather pattern next week as several frontal systems moves through back-to-back. Showers will move in late on Monday and linger through most of Tuesday. Another round of rain will move in by Thursday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grass)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

