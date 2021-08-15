First Warning Forecast: Slow-moving storms could cause flooding this afternoon & evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The front though brought us all the showers and storms on Saturday has stalled just to the north of us. This will make for an unsettled stretch of weather. Rounds of showers and storms will be possible during the day today. Flash flooding will be possible for the entire area. One of the big differences will be the temperatures. Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s bringing much needed relief from several days in the 90s. It will however, still be humid.

Rounds of showers and storms will continue to be possible on Monday with highs in the low and mid 80s. Localized flooding will once again be a concern. Especially in areas that have already seen rain from Saturday and Sunday.

Not as wet on Tuesday and temperatures will begin to warm to the mid and upper 80s. Still keeping a chance for a few showers and storms.

The unsettled weather will continue into the end of the week with a lot of moisture available due to the atmospheric setup. Temperatures will continue to trend in the 80s. Keep the umbrella handy this week!

Tropical Update

Remnants of Fred re-develop into a tropical storm.

Located 165 miles WNW of the Dry Tortugas.

While the center has jogged northward during the past few hours, the remnants are moving generally toward the north-northwest near 8 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through tonight, with a turn toward the north expected on Monday. On the forecast track, the system will cross the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today, cross the east-central and northern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Monday, and move inland along the northern Gulf coast Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening expected while it moves over the Gulf of Mexico until it makes landfall.

Tropical Storm Grace is located about 55 miles SW of St. Croix.

Grace is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. A continued west-northwestward motion at a slower forward speed is expected over the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected before Grace reaches Hispaniola on Monday. Weakening is forecast as the system crosses Hispaniola Monday and Monday night. Little change in strength is expected on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

Meteorologist April Loveland

