First Warning Forecast: Socked in with fog, more showers later this morning

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Dense fog and drizzle to kick off this Tuesday.

A cold front will sag through the area bringing colder air as the day progresses. We will actually see our high in the low 50s around noontime before temperatures dip into the 40s. Showers will move in later this morning and hang around throughout the day.

The rest of the week is looking unsettled. It will be much cooler with highs in the 40s for the rest of the week. Several disturbances will move through keeping showers in the forecast almost every day. We may even see a little wintry mix for our far northern counties early Wednesday before switching to rain. Showers will move in again by Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

We will finally dry out by Friday afternoon with partial clearing. It will turn windy. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday will be frigid! Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s, but it will feel more like the teens and 20s due to the wind. At least it will be sunny! Another chance for showers will move in by Sunday afternoon. Highs will be milder in the mid 50s.

