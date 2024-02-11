First Warning Forecast: Showers & fog most of the day, more rain through Tuesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Showers will move in for Super Bowl Sunday. Fog will also be possible. Expect rain at times during the day. We should see a lull in the rain later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and then fall to the low 50s by the evening.

More rain will move in to kick off the work week. Expect rounds of rain once again. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s.

Showers will be possible through Tuesday morning. Tuesday will cool to the low 50s, but that's normal for this time of year.

We'll finally dry out just in time for Valentine's Day. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the low 50s.

The winds will kick up a bit on Thursday with highs in the low 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The dry weather will continue into Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

