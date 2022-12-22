First Warning Forecast: Soon going from warm rain to frigid sunshine

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday morning! We’re entering into a very active pattern. The next 24 or so hours will be quite wild.

Winds pick up to 15-25 MPH with 35 MPH gusts today. That helps temperatures soar to 60°. Scattered rain showers are starting to move in this morning and will become more widespread by this afternoon. Expect heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms. There’s a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms across the Albemarle Sound and Outer Banks. However, storms don’t stay confined to these boundaries, so all locations should stay weather aware today. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. Rain clears out later this evening.

We catch a dry break tonight. Winds stay breezy and clouds stick around, keeping overnight lows a little warmer in the mid 40s.

Friday morning, there will be another quick round of rain showers just ahead of the Arctic cold front. Midday, this front will pass through and rapidly drop temperatures. Right around the front, winds will gust up to 55 MPH. That will help temperatures plunge 20-30 degrees within an hour. Bring layers for later in the day! With that big temperature plunge, a flash freeze is possible. Any wet spots on roadways will likely become black ice Friday evening/night.

Having those strong winds Friday will bring trouble to the Eastern Shore. Accomack county can expect 6-8’ breaking waves and 1-3’ of inundation, which is moderate to major tidal flooding. A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect 7 AM - 5 PM Friday and a High Surf Advisory is in effect 10 PM Thursday - 1 PM Friday both for Accomack County.

With Arctic air filtering in Friday night, lows will drop to around 13°, feeling closer to -5° once you factor in the wind chill. This is dangerous cold! Any skin with prolonged exposure to the elements can cause frostbite. This is the kind of cold can also cause hypothermia. Stay indoors and keep warm!

With wind chills below zero, it’s no surprise we have a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for all communities 7 PM Friday - 9 AM Saturday.

This holiday weekend will be frigid, but dry and sunny. Highs on Saturday around 30°, feeling like the mid teens as winds remain strong. Winds will be calmer Sunday, so it won’t feel quite as cold. The air temperature on Sunday will still be freezing though, in the low 30s.

Eventually, next week, temperatures gradually warm-up. Highs in the upper 30s Monday to low 40s Tuesday. The first half of the week will be mostly dry and partly cloudy.