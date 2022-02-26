First Warning Forecast: Spotty shower today, better chance Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Cool and gloomy weekend with showers. First week of March is looking sunny and dry, but expect big temperature swings.

Chilly with more clouds than sunshine today. Highs will only reach the low 40s. We could see a few spotty showers, flurries or sleet pellets. Not going to be a huge deal.

Better chances for showers early Sunday as a weak area of low pressure moves in. The best chance will be across northeast North Carolina, and the southside. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the low 50s, which is still below normal for this time of year.

We say hello to March and hello to sunshine on Monday! Temperatures will once again take a tumble. Highs will only reach the low 40s.

A warm up is on tap for Tuesday. Expect a few more clouds with highs in the mid 50s.

The picks of the week will be on Wednesday and Thursday as highs soar to the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will cool a bit to end the work week, but it will still feature a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

