First Warning Forecast: Spring-like temps and showers for the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Very mild today. Many areas have soared to the 70s! That is well-above normal for this time of year.

Expect clouds and scattered showers on Thursday. High temperatures will once again soar to the low 70s.

Another mild day to end the work week. We'll see highs warm to 70 degrees with scattered showers.

The unsettled stretch will continue into the weekend.

Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 50s with rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will cool to kick off the work week. Highs will only warm to the mid 40s. A few showers will once again be possible.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar