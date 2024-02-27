First Warning Forecast: Spring-like temps and showers on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Even warmer on Tuesday. More clouds will build in, but temperatures will warm to near 70. A few showers will be possible after 4 PM. Showers will be possible once again overnight and into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s once again. The wind will stick around.

Breezy and cooler on Thursday. Showers will be possible during the morning hours with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. A few higher gusts will be possible.

Even cooler to kick of the month of March and the first day of Meteorological Spring. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to near 50. Skies will be partly cloudy.

A nice warm up on Saturday. Expect highs around 60 degrees with a chance of scattered showers.

Meteorologist April Loveland

