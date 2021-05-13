First Warning Forecast: Still cool today, but with more sunshine

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine, still chilly… Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning. We will warm to the upper 60s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect more sunshine today with a few clouds popping up this afternoon.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 70.

This weekend looks nice! We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs will remain in the low 70s. Rain is set to return early next week.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

