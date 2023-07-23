First Warning Forecast: Storms late Sunday night and Monday kick off a week with increasing heat

Scattered thunderstorms will be developing over the area Sunday night that will linger into Monday morning. There could be significant downpours with any stronger storms that occur during the predawn (mainly after 2am) to late morning hours Monday. As of this posting time (Sunday afternoon), the Storm Prediction Center has portions of Virginia, and most of eastern North Carolina under a level-1 risk for some isolated severe storms overnight.

WTKR

Storms Monday will be most likely during the morning through midday, with decreasing chances later in the day. After Monday, rain chances will be quite low for the rest of the week, with increasing heat becoming the big weather headline from midweek through the start of next weekend. Thursday through Saturday will be the hottest days, with peak of the heat and humidity focused around Friday.

WTKR

WTKR

WTKR

With the upcoming hot weather, be sure to stay aware of the health risks of high heat and take extra care when outside later this week. There is a little good news after next weekend, as the pattern may turn a bit cooler again for the first few days of August.

