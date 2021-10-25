First Warning Forecast: Storms moving in today, Severe threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms moving in… A cold front will move in from west to east tonight, bringing us rain and the potential for severe storms. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms firing up by midday out ahead of the cold front. Highs will warm to the upper 70s today with winds picking up. Our biggest chance for storms will be overnight. Severe storms are possible with the potential for damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

Showers and clouds will linger for Tuesday morning, but we should see clearing skies by the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to near 70 tomorrow. It will be windy with NW winds at 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

Wednesday will be cool and windy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and strong NW winds. Expect partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. Rain will return for the end of the week, Thursday night to Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Showers/Storms, Severe Threat. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grass)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

