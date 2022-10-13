First Warning Forecast: Storms possible tonight, clearing to end the work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cold front will move through this evening bringing another chance for showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy and then start to clear by Friday morning. Temperatures will cool to the mid and upper 50s overnight.

Clearing skies to end the work week. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The weekend is looking gorgeous! Saturday will feature wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the low 70s. Sunday will be a bit warmer, with temperatures warming to the mid 70s. Clouds will build in as the day progresses.

A cold front will approach and move through on Monday. Expect scattered showers and highs near 70.

A big drop in temperatures behind the front on Tuesday. Highs will only reach the upper 50s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. It will feel more like December than mid-October. Get the sweaters ready!

Meteorologist April Loveland

