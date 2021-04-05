First Warning Forecast: Stretch of 70s and a few more dry days

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Turning partly cloudy overnight. Lows will cool to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer overnight with lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday is looking like another dry day with highs in the low and mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. It will be our mildest day of the week.

Unsettled weather will move in for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Keeping a slight chance for afternoon showers on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the lows 70s.

A better chance for showers to end the week. Expect scattered showers with highs in the low 70s.

Another chance for showers on Saturday. Looks like it'll be a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 60s. The 60s and showers will continue into Sunday with drier and cooler conditions by Monday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

