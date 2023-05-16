First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms later today

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A storm system will approach today. This will bring the chance for showers and storms later in the day. Most of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Some heavy downpours will be possible. It will be the warmest day with highs up near the 80 degree mark.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Showers will linger into Wednesday morning with highs in the low 70s. The rest of the day will feature clearing skies.

Dry, sunny and breezy on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. This will be the coolest day of the week with highs about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Friday is looking mainly dry with a few more clouds. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.

WTKR News 3

The weekend is looking warmer, but unsettled. A storm system will move in that will bring showers and possible storms both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar