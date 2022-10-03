First Warning Forecast: Strong winds, rain, and major tidal flooding hit Hampton Roads

The leftovers of Ian are cranking up off the Mid-Atlantic coast. We will see strong winds, rain, major tidal flooding, and high surf causing ocean overwash and beach erosion through Wednesday.

Another windy day with north winds at 20-35 mph and gusts 40 to 50 mph. These strong winds will trigger several rounds of tidal flooding. Expect “moderate” level flooding near our morning high tide (4 AM) and “major” level flooding near our afternoon high tide (4 PM). We will also see rough surf, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Expect cloudy skies with scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures will linger in the mid to upper 50s.

Expect more of the same for Tuesday. Cloudy skies with scattered showers and strong winds (15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph). “Moderate” level flooding is expected at the morning (5 AM) and afternoon (5 PM) high tides.

Conditions begin to improve a little on Wednesday. Showers should move out Wednesday morning and clouds will begin to clear out in the afternoon. It will still be breezy with north winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph. Highs will warm slightly to the mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be the nicest days of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and light winds. A dry cold front will cool us down to the mid 60s for the weekend.