First Warning Forecast: Summer heat staging a comeback starting Sunday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The fantastically cool weather we've had into the start of the weekend thanks to refreshing high pressure and Fall-like dew points will be taking a hurried hiatus soon, with warmer temperatures Sunday followed by hot weather Monday through most of next week.

Sunday's forecast brings afternoon highs back to the upper 80s. At the beaches stay alert for dangerous rip currents, with the high rip current risk continuing through the holiday weekend.

The return of the heat will be most noticeable by Monday and Tuesday due to building high pressure aloft that will not only keep temperatures on the high side through the week, but also prevent much chance of rain through at least the middle of next week.

The only possible catch in that rain forecast will be low pressure that will develop offshore that could bump up coastal shower chances a bit by midweek.

By the end of next week into next weekend there should be a return of slightly better chances for showers for all of the area.

Talking Tropics

There are 3 named systems over the Atlantic; but all are expected to stay ocean-bound (though post-tropical Idalia could eventually impact southeast Canada).

The Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure over the far eastern Atlantic for possible development within the next 7 days. That one may push close to the eastern Caribbean by next weekend.