First Warning Forecast: Summer-like heat and humidity returns this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Our brief break from summer has come to an end. The heat and humidity cranks back up again this week.

We're off to a comfortable start Monday with temperatures out the door in the 50s and 60s. Highs in the afternoon will climb into the mid and upper 80s. The increased humidity will be noticeably higher as well.

The humidity will continue to climb through the middle of the week. Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as the middle 90s with feels like temperatures over 100 degrees. This could warrant a heat advisory Wednesday as that looks to be our hottest day of the week.

The heat back off a touch heading into the upcoming holiday weekend. Our best shot at seeing any rain will be late week, though rain chances remain low.

Tropical Update

As of 8/25/24 at 10 pm

No tropical cyclone activity at this time.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar