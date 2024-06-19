First Warning Forecast: Sun & clouds, Building heat & humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm and dry week. Extreme heat and humidity for the weekend.

A nice mix of sun and clouds again today with highs in the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs returning to the mid 80s. We will warm to near 90 on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

More heat and humidity will build for the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 90s with afternoon heat index values between 100 and 105. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend.

Our next decent chance for rain is set to move in with a cold front on Monday. It will still be hot and humid on Monday, but a cool down should move in on Tuesday behind the front.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. A turn toward the west with an increase in forward speed is expected later today, and the system is forecast to reach the coast of northeastern Mexico by late tonight or early Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some increase in strength is possible during the next 36 hours, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical storm later today.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

